Brokerages Set Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) PT at GBX 120.20

Shares of Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 122 ($1.59).

In related news, insider Clare Spottiswoode bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £10,400 ($13,589.44). Also, insider Paul Bishop bought 36,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £21,684.86 ($28,335.11). Insiders purchased a total of 156,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,808,486 over the last quarter.

LON:JUST opened at GBX 47.18 ($0.62) on Tuesday. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127.80 ($1.67). The company has a market cap of $472.41 million and a PE ratio of -6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 50.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.14.

About Just Group

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

