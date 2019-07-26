Brokerages Set Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) PT at $13.60

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, insider Charles E. Tyson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,875.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,749,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,219,000 after buying an additional 230,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 126,595 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 400,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 18.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 67,368 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LL traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,167. The firm has a market cap of $282.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

