Brokerages Set NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Target Price at $29.33

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

In other news, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $79,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,101.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 62.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 133,887 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,293 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,908,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,842,000 after acquiring an additional 515,917 shares during the period.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.04 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

