Brokerages Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Target Price at $68.33

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

WNS stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.07. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in WNS by 201.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WNS by 2.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 43.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

