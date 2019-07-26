Brokerages Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Price Target at GBX 1,001

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,001 ($13.08).

Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

In other news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).

WKP remained flat at $GBX 868.50 ($11.35) during trading on Tuesday. 12,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 877.31. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,122 ($14.66).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

