Brokerages Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Price Target at GBX 1,001

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,001 ($13.08).
WKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
In other news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).
WKP remained flat at $GBX 868.50 ($11.35) during trading on Tuesday. 12,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 877.31. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,122 ($14.66).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
