Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.36. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Howard Weil cut Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

Shares of RCI opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $55.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3732 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 44.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 107.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 26.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

