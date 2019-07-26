Brookmont Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co accounts for 2.3% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 675.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $66,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $512,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,911.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,124 shares of company stock valued at $848,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,152. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $92.63.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

