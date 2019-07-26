Brookmont Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,786,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,499,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,086,000 after buying an additional 1,724,423 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,412,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,151,000 after buying an additional 435,327 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 502,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after buying an additional 371,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,631,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,878,000 after purchasing an additional 349,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $465,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,036,232 shares of company stock worth $505,105,319 over the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target (up previously from $755.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.95.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $190.62. 23,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,176. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.35. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $192.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

