Bulwark Market Cap Reaches $388,309.00 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $388,309.00 and approximately $749.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001377 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,378,256 coins and its circulating supply is 15,059,202 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

