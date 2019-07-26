Bytom 24-Hour Volume Tops $19.90 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. Bytom has a total market cap of $114.03 million and approximately $19.90 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Neraex and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00940561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00016502 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002414 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank, CoinEx, RightBTC, Neraex, OKEx, HitBTC, BitMart, Gate.io, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, BigONE, EXX, ZB.COM, Huobi, Bibox, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

