Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Insider Samuel M. Tortorici Purchases 15,000 Shares

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) insider Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 15,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,461.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,408. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

