Cadence Capital (ASX:CDM) Trading 0.6% Higher

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.78 ($0.55) and last traded at A$0.78 ($0.55), 320,430 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.77 ($0.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $248.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

In related news, insider Karl Siegling acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$32,680.00 ($23,177.30). Insiders have acquired 212,362 shares of company stock worth $171,663 over the last ninety days.

Cadence Capital Company Profile (ASX:CDM)

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

