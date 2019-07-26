Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Shares Up 0.8%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.95, 324 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 75,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

