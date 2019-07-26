Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at $341,580,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.32. The company had a trading volume of 117,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.