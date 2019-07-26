Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cambrex Corporation is an innovative life sciences company with a refreshingly human approach. Driven by passion, their pharmaceutical products, expertise and technologies accelerate customers' small molecule therapeutics into markets across the world. The company offers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), advanced intermediates and enhanced drug delivery products for branded and generic pharmaceuticals. Development and manufacturing capabilities include enzymatic biotransformations, high potency APIs, high energy chemical synthesis and controlled substances. Cambrex has transformed from a fine chemical manufacturer to a business with a singular focus on small molecule therapeutics.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cambrex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Cambrex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.40.

NYSE:CBM opened at $44.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.35. Cambrex has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $69.43.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambrex will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cambrex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cambrex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambrex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cambrex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambrex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

