Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

“We recently hosted Chembio CEO John Sperzel for two days of investor meetings. We believe Chembio possesses an underappreciated, compelling diagnostics platform that can be used for many new indications. For small cap mandates, we recommend investors get to know Chembio (at our conference on August 7th) as they target 25% top line revenue CAGR (through 2023) and materially improve GMs over the next 1-3 years. Trading at just 2.2x (vs. 4.6x peer average) our 2020 rev. estimate of $44M, we believe CEMI is an underappreciated small-cap growth stock, given its best-in-class test accuracy, unique ability to multiplex, and ability to provide quantitative results. We see upside from a number of global collaborations. We reiterate our BUY rating and $10 PT. HIV syphilis approval is a key 2H/19 catalyst.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

CEMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $105.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chembio Diagnostics news, insider Javan Esfandiari sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $54,093.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,214.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.