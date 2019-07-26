Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners set a C$75.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $225.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

CGC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,898. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.14.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 304.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 524.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

