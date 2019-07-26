Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 1,122.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 244,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Craig P. Russ acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EFR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,278. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

