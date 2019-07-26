Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,428 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

In other news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total transaction of $15,055,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.40, for a total value of $35,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $477.45. 14,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $512.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

