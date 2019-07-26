Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $27.75 Million in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 468,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,746,000. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 639.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

SMDV traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 33,736 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.15. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

