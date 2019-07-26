Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 52,748 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 52,748 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 280,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 492.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 125,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 122.2% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 103,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 56,935 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $121.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,422,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,747. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.87.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

