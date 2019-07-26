Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,885 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daily Journal Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $2,004,580,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,606,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,795,000 after buying an additional 2,847,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,189,000 after buying an additional 2,114,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4,699.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,844,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,440,000 after buying an additional 1,805,972 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $49.22. 670,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,856,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a market cap of $217.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

