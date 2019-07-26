Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Cut by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.97. 130,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

