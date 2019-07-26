Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

CSTR stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 82,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,486. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $266.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTR. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.