CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CARG. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.92.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.43. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $86,385.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 84,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $3,337,734.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,057,527 shares of company stock worth $113,524,340. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Asset Allocation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.