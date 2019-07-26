Carlson Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,808,000 after buying an additional 3,134,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,330,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,334,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $86,587,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,700,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.07 and a 12-month high of $129.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.