Carlson Capital Management Decreases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 918.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,767,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121,156 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,875,000 after acquiring an additional 876,940 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 541,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,199,000 after acquiring an additional 402,344 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 549,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,599,000 after acquiring an additional 344,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 572,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 313,394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $50.63.

