Carlson Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,604,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,790,031,000 after buying an additional 258,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,315,000 after purchasing an additional 513,992 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,535,000 after purchasing an additional 469,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,441,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,404,000 after purchasing an additional 81,710 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $5,557,300 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

