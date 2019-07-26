Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,618. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75. Carter Bank and Trust has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $21.14.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $5,485,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $950,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

