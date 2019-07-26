Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Caterpillar updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.75-12.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $11.75-12.75 EPS.

Caterpillar stock opened at $134.71 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie set a $155.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,333,000 after buying an additional 1,792,900 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,479,000 after buying an additional 987,103 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13,546.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 517,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after buying an additional 513,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 65.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,027,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,273,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

