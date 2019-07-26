CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned CBIZ an industry rank of 56 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.37. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,877.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,129.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $656,420 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 40.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 8.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 260.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

