CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Issues Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter. CBTX had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 83,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,930. CBTX has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $762.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CBTX in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

