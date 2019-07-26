CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Power Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$67.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$47.32 and a one year high of C$67.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.96.

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.50, for a total value of C$1,487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,436,525. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,709.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

