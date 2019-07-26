Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FUN. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TiVo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.83.

NYSE:FUN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,896. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,151.68%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 42.9% during the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 684,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 205,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cedar Fair by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cedar Fair by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cedar Fair by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 211,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $2,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

