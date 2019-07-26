Celanese Co. Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Celanese in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.87.

Celanese stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Celanese has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $41,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 28.6% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 31.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

