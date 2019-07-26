Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Celanese by 28.6% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 31.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.16. 682,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,402. Celanese has a 52-week low of $82.91 and a 52-week high of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

