Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.91. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,568,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 6.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 84,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

