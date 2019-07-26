Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $289.98 million, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 59.91% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 211,705 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 51.6% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 81,608 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 309.6% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,341,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,914,000 after buying an additional 16,130,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

