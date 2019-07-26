Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 4,348,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,893. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $58,839,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 86.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,561,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,038 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,109,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408,987 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,466,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $17,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

