CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Given $16.83 Average Price Target by Analysts

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $16.83 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 201 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEPU. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the first quarter worth $101,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth $106,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 75.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

CEPU stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,342. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $160.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.90 million. Analysts predict that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

