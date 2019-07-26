Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $11.44 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 9.1% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $286,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,927. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.75 and a fifty-two week high of $238.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.69.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.