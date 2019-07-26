Centerpoint Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,550,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $10,435,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,088,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 297,201 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $4,358,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 36.1% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 354,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 94,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,049. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

