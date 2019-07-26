Central Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $89,000 Investment in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,193,000 after buying an additional 53,033 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter worth about $121,272,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 267.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,270,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,262,000 after buying an additional 924,298 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 6.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 688,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after buying an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 106,517.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 429,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 429,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

PZZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Stephens set a $198.00 target price on HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 114,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $6,009,874.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,239,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,829,623.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 200,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $10,146,208.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,196,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,365,874.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,765,557 shares of company stock valued at $173,644,058. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.66. 144,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,014. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $60.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $398.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.