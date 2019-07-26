Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,441 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,633,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,371,000 after acquiring an additional 841,019 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 607,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after acquiring an additional 518,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 754,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,637,000 after acquiring an additional 412,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.73.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $988,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,721. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $284.31. The company has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.