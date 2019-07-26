Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Oracle by 1,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,380,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $127,832,000 after buying an additional 2,234,942 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Oracle by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,510,491 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,129,000 after buying an additional 983,384 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Oracle by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,538,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $114,626,000 after buying an additional 957,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $44,338,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,332,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $32,976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,812,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,566,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,375. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

