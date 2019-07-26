Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. 250,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,421. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $673.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.58 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

