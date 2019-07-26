Centurion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded up 53% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar. Centurion has a market cap of $11,836.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Centurion Profile

Centurion (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

