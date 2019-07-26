Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $73.01. 1,160,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23. Cerner has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,468 shares of company stock worth $30,777,997. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cerner by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 307,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,593,000 after acquiring an additional 342,029 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

