Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.405-1.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.64-2.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $73.11. 2,586,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24. Cerner has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, Director John J. Greisch bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.57 per share, with a total value of $608,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,468 shares of company stock worth $30,777,997 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

