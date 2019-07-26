Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CYOU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 201,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Changyou.Com has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.15 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 28.48%. Changyou.Com’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYOU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Changyou.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Changyou.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Changyou.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Changyou.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

